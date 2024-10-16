L&T Technology Services Q2 net profit rises 4.5%

L&T Technology Services Ltd.’s consolidated net profit increased 4.5% to ₹291 crore in the second quarter of FY25 from ₹278 crore in the year-earlier period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations increased 7.8% to ₹2,573 crore in the reporting quarter from ₹2,386.5 crore in the same period of the previous year. “We had a strong quarter with 4% sequential growth led by broad-based performance across all three segments,” MD & CEO Amit Chadha said during a presentation to investors.

The board of directors of the Vadodara-based technology company declared an interim dividend of ₹17 a share, the company said in its financial statement.

The company forecast a revenue growth of about 8% to 10% in FY25, according to the presentation. Beginning April 2024, the company reduced the number of operational segments to three from five. These are mobility, sustainability and hi-tech, each constituting about one-third of the revenue in fiscal 2024. Mobility had the largest share of revenue with 35% in the reporting quarter.