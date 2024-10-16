GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

L&T Technology Services Q2 net profit rises 4.5%

Updated - October 16, 2024 07:33 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Amit Chadha 

Amit Chadha  | Photo Credit: File photo

L&T Technology Services Ltd.’s consolidated net profit increased 4.5% to ₹291 crore in the second quarter of FY25 from ₹278 crore in the year-earlier period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations increased 7.8% to ₹2,573 crore in the reporting quarter from ₹2,386.5 crore in the same period of the previous year. “We had a strong quarter with 4% sequential growth led by broad-based performance across all three segments,” MD & CEO Amit Chadha said during a presentation to investors.

The board of directors of the Vadodara-based technology company declared an interim dividend of ₹17 a share, the company said in its financial statement.

The company forecast a revenue growth of about 8% to 10% in FY25, according to the presentation. Beginning April 2024, the company reduced the number of operational segments to three from five. These are mobility, sustainability and hi-tech, each constituting about one-third of the revenue in fiscal 2024. Mobility had the largest share of revenue with 35% in the reporting quarter.

Published - October 16, 2024 07:32 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.