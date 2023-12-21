December 21, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed three amended Bills that seek to repeal and replace criminal laws which date back to colonial times. This criminal law reform brings terrorism offences into a general crime law for the first time, drops the crime of sedition, and makes mob lynching punishable by death.

The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita Bill (BNSS) will replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860; the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill (BSS) will replace the Indian Evidence Act, 1872; and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita Bill (BNSSS) will replace the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898. All three were discussed and passed with a voice-vote, in the absence of the majority of Opposition members from INDIA bloc parties, as 97 of them have been suspended during this session.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that the three Bills stressed justice rather than punishment, and have been designed to last for the next century, keeping technological advancements in mind. Mr. Shah moved an amendment to the BNSS, which will exclude doctors from criminal prosecution for death due to medical negligence, and will make hit-and-run accident cases punishable by ten years imprisonment.

Noting that more than one lakh people have been killed in terror attacks across the country over the past 75 years, Mr. Shah said that the BNSS had, for the first time, defined terrorism and included it as a separate category in the general crime law. Mr. Shah insisted that there was no scope for misuse of the terror provisions in the BNSS, but claimed that there was undue fear which made some Opposition MPs oppose the laws.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Home Minister said that sedition has been repealed in the new law. “We have replaced an individual with the country. Rajdroha (sedition or offence against the government) has been replaced with deshdroha (offence against the nation or country). Nobody will be sent to jail for criticising the government, but you cannot say anything against the country or do anything against the interests of the country,” he said.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi pointed out that Clause 187 of the BNSSS permits police custody of up to 90 days, as against the 15-day custody allowed till now and that any third party cannot file mercy petitions on behalf of convicts on death-row. Krishna Devarayalu Lavu of the YSR Congress also objected to the clause permitting 90 days of police custody. Mr. Shah, however, insisted that the total police custody would only be 15 days. SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal called the debate undemocratic and urged the Centre to discuss the Bills when most of the Opposition were present.

The Hindu’s Editorials

The Hindu’s Daily News Quiz

Which State’s CM lost his cool when DMK Lok Sabha T.R. Baalu asked for a translation of his Hindi speech during the INDIA meeting on Tuesday?

Bihar

Madhya Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh

Rajasthan

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.