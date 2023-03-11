Long effects of COVID discussed at TOSACON

March 11, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

COVID has led to several health issues in the long run, one of the most uncommon side effects being pain in the pelvic region, said organising secretary of the Telangana Orthopaedic Surgeons’ Association (TOSA) Srinivas Kasha.

He was speaking at the 8th annual conference of the association “TOSACON” in Hyderabad on Saturday. The conference is being held from March 10 to 12 and saw the participation of more than 1,000 delegates.

Dr. Srinivas explained that the recent evidence showed that this ‘syndrome’ can lead to auto immune reactions, including reactive arthritis. The pain usually starts in front of the thigh or sometimes even in the knee. This could be due to changes in the hip called avascular necrosis. The early signs are pain and stiffness of the hip, and later the patient finds it difficult to stand up and climb stairs, he added.

Over 60 stalls were set up showcasing medical and surgical merchandise and nine workshops were conducted in various specialities such as knee arthroplasty, non-union long bones, wrist and hand injuries.