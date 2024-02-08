Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali alleges caller ‘threatened, abused’ him

February 08, 2024 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - New Delhi

Lok Sabha MP Kunwar Danish Ali alleged that he received a threatening phone call at his office in central Delhi on Tuesday. An official added that a complaint has been received from the MP’s office at the Tilak Marg police station.

According to the complaint, a number of phone calls were made to Mr. Ali’s office by an unidentified person on Tuesday evening.

“The caller asked if it was Mr Ali’s office, and when the personal secretary confirmed, the caller threatened us and used abusive language. We checked the phone number as well,” the complaint said.

“A phone call from the same number was received on Mr. Ali’s personal phone number too, but the MP didn’t take the call since he was in a meeting,” the complaint added.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the MP said, “How much will you scare [me]? Yesterday someone called my office and tried to intimidate me and threatened to kill me! What kind of frustration is this?”

The post further read:”a person who believes in Indian democracy cannot do this. Such anti-social elements just want me not to tell the truth! This is a little difficult.”

A case has been registered under sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 507 (criminal intimidation through anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code, said officials.