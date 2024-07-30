Lillete Dubey’s ‘Jaya’ blends Mahabharata with rock music and traditional arts

For many, Indian theatre navigated a space between regional languages and English adaptations. The latter, often a carbon copy of Western productions, left a void for a truly indigenous voice. Acclaimed theatre director Lillete Dubey felt this acutely when she founded The Primetime Theatre Company in 1991.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The English theatre scene was too English,” Dubey says. “I felt alienated, constantly calling myself Martha or Jane and having a husband named Russell. So, we started with what I call halfway houses — Western plays adapted to an Indian context. The audience’s reaction to these slight tweaks was encouraging. I realised we needed to find our own voice in Indian-English theatre.”

This pursuit led her to an unlikely collaborator in Sandeep Kanjilal, an M.Tech from IIT Delhi, a self-taught musician harbouring a dream. He had written a musical, a bold reimagining of Mahabharata as a rock opera. But it remained unproduced for over a decade. “When I met him in ’96,” Dubey recalls, “I loved the concept.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the project presented a unique challenge. Though Kanjilal had composed the music and written the lyrics, everything remained in his head – unproduced and unrecorded. Significant resources were needed for recording and overall production.

Despite the hurdles, Dubey persevered. In 1998, her vision came to life with the grand opening of Jaya. It was a massive undertaking – an open-air production sprawling across 10,000 square feet, incorporating natural water bodies and trees for an immersive experience. The initial response was good, with successful runs in Bangalore and Kolkata.

Fate intervened and the play was forced to close prematurely. Dubey, however, did not relinquish the dream of reviving this groundbreaking production. Unfortunately, her film commitments in the following years put the project on hold again. Later, the pandemic interrupted its revival.

ADVERTISEMENT

After nearly three decades of waiting, Jaya is finally back on stage.

Jaya is a bold reimagining of the Mahabharata that blends the ancient epic with the electric energy of rock music and the art forms of Kathak and Kalari. The narrative unfolds through the eyes of Yudhishthira, the eldest Pandava, as he grapples with the complexities of truth, power, and destiny. The play contrasts his ideals with the opposing philosophies of Duryodhana and Karna, creating a dynamic exploration of human nature. With a powerful original score, electrifying performances, and stunning visuals, Jaya is a contemporary interpretation of a timeless story that resonates with today’s audiences.

According to Dubey, the Mahabharata, despite being told and retold thousands of times throughout Indian history, still holds great relevance and interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Myths and epics are so powerful. People want to hear them again and again. That’s why the Ramleela happens every year. People crave it. It’s a fundamental human need to go through something familiar, get catharsis, learn about good and evil... While preparing the play, I kept thinking about the conflicts in Gaza and Israel, Ukraine and Russia. In essence, it’s similar. The Mahabharat, for example, is about not wanting to give up the land that rightfully belonged to someone. And I love how it’s written because everyone has a very valid point of view.“

Jaya‘s production boasts an impressive lineup of talents. Lighting by Lynne Fernandes from the Nrityagram Dance Ensemble and sets by Fali Unwalla attempt to create a visual spectacle. The costumes are by Pallavi Patel. Leading the cast are Sherrin Verghese, Megan Murray, and 2Blue. Vikrant Chatturvedi, Asif Ali Beg, Keshia B, Sid Makker, Varun Narayan, and Ujjaiynee Roy enrich the ensemble with their diverse talents. The original music score is by Ashutosh Phatak, and the choreography is by Guru Arpit Singh and Pooja Pant.

Jaya will be staged at Chowdiah Memorial Hall on August 2. Tickets on BookMyShow.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.