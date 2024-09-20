GIFT a SubscriptionGift
LIC Mutual Fund unveils manufacturing fund

Published - September 20, 2024 07:46 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

LIC Mutual Fund introduced LIC MF Manufacturing Fund for long-term capital growth, according to a statement from the company. 

The New Fund Offer (NFO) will be open between September 20 and October 4. The units of the scheme will be allotted on October 11. The new fund aims at providing a diversified portfolio of companies that come under the ambit of manufacturing theme, including but not limited to automobiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, heavy engineering products, metals, shipbuilding, and petroleum products etc” according to the statement.  

The fund will invest in equity and related instruments and be benchmarked to Nifty India Manufacturing Index (Total Return Index). manufacturing has a major role to play in making India a $5-trillion economy by 2027. “As a result, the investors in the manufacturing theme may benefit from the current positive outlook for the constituent sectors” said R.K. Jha, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, LIC Mutual Fund in the statement. 

