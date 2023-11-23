ADVERTISEMENT

Lawyers stage demonstration in court

November 23, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KOTTAYAM/ KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Lawyers under the Kottayam District Bar Association on Thursday staged a demonstration against an alleged attempt to frame a lawyer in a fake tax receipt case.

The issue pertains to a case booked against M. Navab, a lawyer practising at the District and Sessions Court, Kottayam, for allegedly furnishing a fake tax receipt to obtain bail for his client. The protesting lawyers shouted slogans and disrupted the court proceedings during the day.

Meanwhile, the executive committee of the Kerala Judicial Officers Association (KJOA) protested against what they termed as the “violence displayed by a section of lawyers inside the court hall of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kottayam” when court proceedings were in progress.

The “hooliganism displayed by a section of lawyers of the Kottayam bar is deprecated in the strongest terms with the contempt it deserves,” said the resolution adopted at the meeting.

The lawyers, who are aggrieved by a court order or any other related proceedings, shall only resort to legal steps before the hierarchical courts by methods known to law. Instead, the lawyers adopting violence to silence a judicial officer cannot be accepted, the resolution said.

The association will approach the Kerala High Court to initiate contempt proceedings against the wrongdoers to curb the practice.

Meanwhile, Viveeja Sethumohan, the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kottayam, against whom the lawyers shouted slogans both inside the court hall and outside, is understood to have filed a report to the High Court regarding the unruly scenes that took place on the day.

The lawyers on their part too have approached the High Court.

