Land-for-job scam | CBI gets sanction to prosecute three more accused

September 22, 2023 05:42 am | Updated 05:42 am IST - NEW DELHI

The counsel for the Crime Investigation Bureau (CBI) on Thursday informed Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court that the sanctions required to prosecute three accused in the land-for-jobs case — which involves former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad and his family members — has been received.

The Central agency made these submissions in the court of Special Judge Geetanjali Goel. The three accused who will be prosecuted are Maheep Kapur (then West Central Railway general manager), Manoj Pande (then West Central Railway chief personnel officers) and Dr. P.L. Bankar.

Further hearing in this case will take place on Friday.

The CBI, on September 21, had submitted in this court that it had received the sanction to prosecute Prasad and sought time to secure sanction orders in respect of the three.

In July this year, the CBI had filed the second chargesheet against Mr. Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, and 14 others in the same case.

The FIR in the matter was filed in May 2022 in which it was alleged that during 2004-2009, the appointment of several substitutes on the Group “D” posts was done in different zones of Railways in exchange for land parcels.

The substitutes, who were residents of Patna, themselves or through their family members, sold or gifted their land to Mr. Prasad’s family members and the private company controlled by them. The company was also involved in the transfer of such immovable properties in the name of his family members, as alleged by the agency.

According to the CBI, no advertisements or any public notice had allegedly been issued for the appointment of substitutes, yet the candidates in question were inducted in different zonal railways located in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hazipur. Their applications and documents were collected through certain individuals and sent to the WCR for processing. Under the influence of the accused, the then general managers gave approvals. The substitutes were later regularised.

In October 2022, CBI had filed first chargesheet in this case.

Based on the CBI case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting a money-laundering probe. The ED had earlier alleged to have detected “proceeds of crime” currently worth ₹600 crore.