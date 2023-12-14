‘Lack of infrastructure’: HC reopens plea seeking hybrid hearings in district courts

December 14, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday cited the lack of infrastructure in the Capital’s district courts as a “genuine problem”, while noting that the matter was creating hindrance in the conduction of hybrid hearings.

“What is happening right now is that judges are holding hearings on mobile phones. They are taking their court staff’s mobile phone and conducting hybrid hearings through it. They [petitioners] have pointed out a very important thing, and we need to look into it,” the high court said.

The court also asked its officials to visit the district judge’s courtroom in the Tis Hazari District Court, where a setup has been created for hybrid hearings.

“The district judge’s room has been done quite well, and it needs to be replicated in all other courts. Take it as a model and get it replicated in other courts. If you can get it done by March 31, 2024, it would be great,” the court added.

The court’s observations came while restoring a public interest litigation (PIL) plea on implementing a hybrid system of hearing cases in the subordinate judiciary and quasi-judicial bodies.

The PIL was disposed of after the court was informed that the government was in the process of procuring equipment to facilitate such hearings.

However, the petitioners filed an application claiming that many courts are yet to be equipped with the appropriate facilities, while others have closed the option altogether.

“The infrastructural lacunae are creating a big hindrance in the successful implementation of the hybrid system of hearings,” the application said, adding that after the high court disposed of the PIL, “the pace of the implementation of the infrastructure required for the hybrid hearings has reduced considerably”.

The counsel for the high court administration submitted that there was a “lack of infrastructure” since the Delhi government has not yet approved funds required for the project.

The case will next be heard on January 11, 2024.

