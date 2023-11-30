L-G gives go-ahead for cricket stadium, hotel in Narela

November 30, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:26 am IST

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has identified 50 acres in Narela for the development of an international cricket stadium, a five-star hotel, and a world-class medical facility, Raj Niwas said in a statement on Wednesday.

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had directed the DDA to identify parcels of land in the sub-city located in north Delhi for the development of sporting infrastructure for football, hockey, and other Olympic games in order to strengthen Delhi’s claims for hosting the Olympics in 2036, said a Raj Niwas official.

The L-G, who has been pushing for rapid development in the area, has also approved a plan to float requests for proposals to build the cricket stadium complex on the condition that it be developed within two years.

DDA as equity partner

In a departure from the usual practice of the DDA selling land for such projects, this project will place the urban body as an equity partner in the enterprise based on the valuation of its land.

This, the L-G underlined, would, apart from ensuring stake, also ensure recurring income to the authority, the officials added.

“The Narela sub-city is set for an unprecedented boom similar to the one the city witnessed in east Delhi during the Commonwealth Games in 2010. Various health institutions have already started functioning in Narela, and the land for a courts complex, prison complex, and freight complex has also been allotted to the agencies concerned,” the Raj Niwas statement said.

Previous attempts

In October this year, the L-G had asked the DDA to convert Narela into an educational hub and expedite all infrastructure projects in the area.

He directed officials to provide land parcels to universities and other academic institutions looking to set up campuses in the area.

An official said the L-G has “personally taken charge of improving connectivity and civic infrastructure in the sub-city.”

50,000 flats on offer

The DDA has an inventory of nearly 50,000 flats in Narela, most of which have been lying unsold for years. In a bid to attract homebuyers, the government agency is trying to improve connectivity with the rest of the Capital through DTC buses and a proposed expansion of a Delhi Metro line.

The DDA has also taken steps to boost the education and healthcare facilities in the area.

Narela sub-city is spread across 9,866 hectares, including 2,501 hectares of a defined green belt.