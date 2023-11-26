L-G gives approval for filing appeal against acquittal of six anti-Sikh riot accused

November 26, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Saturday gave the go-ahead for the filing of a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court against a High Court order that had turned down the Delhi government’s plea against the acquittal of six persons in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

According to Raj Niwas sources, the proposal to file the SLP was sent to the L-G by the Home Department.

A source said the High Court had dismissed the plea against the trial court verdict on July 10, citing a delay of over 28 years in the filing of the appeal against the lower court verdict given on March 28, 1995.

The L-G also slammed the government for the delay, the source added.

The trial court had acquitted Hari Lal, Mangal, Dharampal, Azad, Om Prakash, and Abdul Habib in the case.

They were booked for attempt to murder, looting, and rioting near the Saraswati Vihar (now Subhash Place) police station in north-west Delhi following the assassination of former PM Indira Gandhi.

