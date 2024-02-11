GIFT a SubscriptionGift
L-G asks MCD, other depts. to ‘clean up their act’ in Kirari

February 11, 2024 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena | Photo Credit: ANI

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Friday visited Kirari village in north-west Delhi after receiving multiple complaints from residents about the lack of sanitation and basic civic amenities in the area.

He instructed the MCD to launch a special cleanliness drive and achieve “visible results” within a month.The L-G said he was displeased by the overflowing sewers, open manholes, garbage heaps, potholed roads, and broken pavements in the area.

In response, the area MLA, Rituraj Govind (AAP), said work on the biggest sewage project in Delhi is going on in Kirari. He added that over the next three months, several new sewer lines will become operational, and 70% of the sewage-related problems will be resolved.

