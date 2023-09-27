Kokernag encounter has no bearing on Kashmir’s peaceful situation: DGP

September 27, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - JAMMU

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said the recent gunbattle in Kokernag, which left four security personnel and two militants dead, would not impact the peaceful situation in Kashmir.

“The Kokernag encounter hasn’t changed the situation in Kashmir. The situation in Kashmir continues to remain peaceful. It is the handiwork of some vested interests to blow the Kokernag encounter out of proportion,” Mr. Singh said.

He said the operation, which took seven days, was conducted successfully and resulted in the killing of a dreaded Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant, Uzair Khan, and his associate.

“Police and security forces are committed to rooting out terror from Jammu and Kashmir soil. We are chasing the remaining terrorists and will eliminate them soon,” the DGP said.

He said the police had also stepped up their actions to fight the narco-terror nexus.

Arms racket busted

Meanwhile, the police on Tuesday said five terror associates, including two women, were arrested in north Kashmir in a cross-Line of Control arms trail. One juvenile is also among those arrested.

“The process of arrests started after two suspects were detained in September in Uri. The five terror associates arrested include two women and a juvenile,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Baramulla, Amog Nagpure said.

He said a case under the Indian Arms Act and the UA (P) Act was registered. “It wasn’t for the first time, as earlier many women and juveniles were arrested for terror links. In this case, we have observed an arms supply racket running from Kashmir to Poonch. We are tracking links and routes used for supplying arms. More arrests are likely,” Mr. Nagpure said.