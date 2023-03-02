ADVERTISEMENT

KMC HOD of Anaesthesia K Nagarjuna Reddy transferred

March 02, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Orders issued following recent death of first year PG student

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana government on Thursday transferred K Nagarjuna Reddy, Professor and HOD of Anaesthesia at Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal, on administrative grounds with immediate effect. The doctor has been posted as Professor of Anaesthesia at Government Medical College Bhupalpally. 

An order released by the Principal Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare department on Thursday directed the Director of Medical Education and Principal of Kakatiya Medical College to take necessary action in the matter.

The transfer comes just days after the death of KMC first year postgraduate student D. Preethi. The medico had attempted suicide after facing harassment from her senior. After her death, Preethi’s family demanded the suspension of the principal of the college and the HOD.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US