Kishan Reddy has lunch with the family that hosted Dr Ambedkar in 1943

April 14, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Hyderabad

It was a meeting that Union Minister G Kishan Reddy would cherish for long as he had lunch with the descendants of the family that once hosted Dr. B. R. Ambedkar during his visit to Hyderabad to promote Buddhism.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar, Mr. Kishan Reddy visited the families residing in Lalitha Nagar inn Adikmet and said he was feeling lucky to be with the family that once shared a relationship with Dr. Ambedkar.

The Minister also felicitated 84-year-old Yellanna, who personally saw Dr. Ambedkar during his visit. “I was just 4 years old but I have vivid memories of his visit to the basti and interactions with the family,” the frail looking Yellanna recalled.

Family members said Dr. Ambedkar visited their colony and interacted with their elders in 1943 to promote Buddhism. Later, when he came back to Hyderabad to receive Honorary Doctorate from Osmania University he paid another visit to the family.

Mr. Kishan Reddy said the Modi government was following the footsteps of Dr. Ambedkar and reminded him how five places associated with him were promoted as tourist destinations by the Indian government.

