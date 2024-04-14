ADVERTISEMENT

Kishan Reddy has lunch with the family that hosted Dr Ambedkar in 1943

April 14, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Hyderabad

Dr. Ambedkar visited their colony and interacted with their elders in 1943 to promote Buddhism, recalled the residents

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy felicitates Yellanna, whose family once hosted Dr Ambedkar.

It was a meeting that Union Minister G Kishan Reddy would cherish for long as he had lunch with the descendants of the family that once hosted Dr. B. R. Ambedkar during his visit to Hyderabad to promote Buddhism.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar, Mr. Kishan Reddy visited the families residing in Lalitha Nagar inn Adikmet and said he was feeling lucky to be with the family that once shared a relationship with Dr. Ambedkar.

The Minister also felicitated 84-year-old Yellanna, who personally saw Dr. Ambedkar during his visit. “I was just 4 years old but I have vivid memories of his visit to the basti and interactions with the family,” the frail looking Yellanna recalled.

Family members said Dr. Ambedkar visited their colony and interacted with their elders in 1943 to promote Buddhism. Later, when he came back to Hyderabad to receive Honorary Doctorate from Osmania University he paid another visit to the family.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Kishan Reddy said the Modi government was following the footsteps of Dr. Ambedkar and reminded him how five places associated with him were promoted as tourist destinations by the Indian government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US