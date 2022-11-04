Khushbu Sundar meets NCW regarding complaint against DMK functionary

Annamalai had written to the NCW claiming that a State Minister was present onstage when Saidai Sadiq made the comments

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
November 04, 2022 19:31 IST

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar on Friday met National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma and filed a complaint regarding “derogatory” comments made by DMK functionary Saidai Sadiq about women leaders during a public event in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu BJP last week had asked the NCW to take up the matter. State BJP president K Annamalai had written to the NCW claiming that State Minister was present onstage when Mr.Sadiq made the comments and no effort was made to stop him.

“We believe that women in our country cannot be deprived of their ambitions to serve society. While the DMK and their allies condone this behaviour, the BJP strongly condemns it and the action against Sadiq will set an example for those who believe they can demean women and get away with it,” the letter said.

On Friday, Ms.Sundar met Ms.Rekha and alleged that Sadiq is a habitual offender and has not apologised for his comments yet.

“She said that the comments were made in the presence of senior DMK Minister Mano Thangaraj, however, no efforts were made to stop the speech,” the NCW said in a tweet.

The Chennai Cyber Crime wing has booked Mr Sadiq for allegedly making the disparaging remarks.

