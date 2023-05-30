ADVERTISEMENT

Khammam boy bags all India no. 1 rank in JEE Main 2023 (B. Arch)

May 30, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Guduru Neeraj Reddy, a student of New Vision Junior College, Khammam, secured all India number one rank in the recently announced results of JEE Main 2023 (B. Arch). Neeraj scored 300/300 marks with a 100% percentile.

Neeraj’s father Venkata Reddy works as a government teacher. Neeraj secured 10 GPA in his Class X results and secured 98th rank in EAMCET exam. He aims to become an Indian Administrative Service officer.

Speaking on the occasion, chairman of New Vision Educational Society, CHGK Prasad, congratulated the rank holder and said that the college stands ahead of institutions not only in the State but also in the entire country by securing top all India ranks in all competitive examinations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US