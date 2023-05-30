HamberMenu
Khammam boy bags all India no. 1 rank in JEE Main 2023 (B. Arch)

May 30, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Guduru Neeraj Reddy, a student of New Vision Junior College, Khammam, secured all India number one rank in the recently announced results of JEE Main 2023 (B. Arch). Neeraj scored 300/300 marks with a 100% percentile.

Neeraj’s father Venkata Reddy works as a government teacher. Neeraj secured 10 GPA in his Class X results and secured 98th rank in EAMCET exam. He aims to become an Indian Administrative Service officer.

Speaking on the occasion, chairman of New Vision Educational Society, CHGK Prasad, congratulated the rank holder and said that the college stands ahead of institutions not only in the State but also in the entire country by securing top all India ranks in all competitive examinations.

