KCR Nutrition Kits in the next few days: Harish Rao

December 03, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

KCR Nutrition Kits will be distributed in the next one week to 10 days to over 1.24 lakh pregnant women across nine districts, Health Minister Harish Rao said on Saturday, while speaking at the inauguration of a dialysis centre in Bichkunda of Kamareddy district.

The kits will be distributed in nine districts where anaemia is common in women. These include Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool and Vikarabad. The aim of the government is to reduce anaemia and increase haemoglobin percentage in women by providing adequate proteins and minerals, he said.

While talking about the problem of dialysis in the State, the Minister said that before the formation of Telangana, dialysis facilities were available only at Gandhi Hospital, Osmania Medical College and NIMS, and people had to travel from far off places in districts to get the procedure done. “The government has increased the number of dialysis centres from three to 83 and aims to make it 102. It is also providing support pension and free bus pass to patients. As of now, about 12,000 people are undergoing dialysis, out of which 10,000 are availing free service,” Mr. Rao added.