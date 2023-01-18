ADVERTISEMENT

KCR launches second phase of Kanti Velugu in the presence of national leaders

January 18, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday flagged off the second phase of Kanti Velugu scheme. The program was launched from the newly constructed Integrated district collectorate complex in Khammam. KCR was accompanied by Chief Ministers of Delhi, Punjab and Kerala namely Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Singh Mann and Pinarayi Vijayan. Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav along with other national leaders were also part of the programme. 

State Health Minister Harish Rao was also present at the launch of the programme. As part of the launch, about six persons got their eyes screened through the medical stalls set up at the location. Mr. Harish Rao briefed the leaders about the mission of the programme through a photo exhibition set up at the centre. After the completion of eye checkup, the recipients were handed over spectacles.

The eye screening programme will start on a full scale from Thursday at all municipal wards and gram panchayats. across the State.

