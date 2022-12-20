  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KCR Nutrition Kits to be distributed from Wednesday, 2.5 lakh pregnant women to benefit

December 20, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Distribution of KCR Nutrition Kit is all set to begin on Wednesday, the kit will be given to pregnant women in nine districts of Telangana where the prevalence of anemia is high. The kit contains seven items which include 1 kg nutritional mix powder, 1 kg dates, 3 iron syrup bottles, 500 grams ghee, 1 Albendazole tablet, a cup and a basket. It will be distributed through 231 government health centres spread across nine districts.

Health Minister T Harish Rao along with Telangana Legislative Assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Minister of Road and Buildings Vemula Prashanth Reddy will be starting the distribution programme from Kamareddy district collectorate in virtual mode.

The kits will be distributed in Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool and Vikarabad districts. The cost of each kit is ₹1962. The government has spent ₹50 crore on the scheme and has planned to distribute a total of 2.5 lakh kits which will benefit 1.25 lakh pregnant women. The kits will be given once during the second Antenatal (ANC) check-up between 13 to 27 weeks of pregnancy and second time during the third ANC check-up between 28 to 34 weeks of pregnancy. The aim of the kit is to reduce anemia and increase the hemoglobin percentage by providing proteins, vitamins and minerals through nutrition.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.