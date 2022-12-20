KCR Nutrition Kits to be distributed from Wednesday, 2.5 lakh pregnant women to benefit

December 20, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Distribution of KCR Nutrition Kit is all set to begin on Wednesday, the kit will be given to pregnant women in nine districts of Telangana where the prevalence of anemia is high. The kit contains seven items which include 1 kg nutritional mix powder, 1 kg dates, 3 iron syrup bottles, 500 grams ghee, 1 Albendazole tablet, a cup and a basket. It will be distributed through 231 government health centres spread across nine districts.

Health Minister T Harish Rao along with Telangana Legislative Assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Minister of Road and Buildings Vemula Prashanth Reddy will be starting the distribution programme from Kamareddy district collectorate in virtual mode.

The kits will be distributed in Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool and Vikarabad districts. The cost of each kit is ₹1962. The government has spent ₹50 crore on the scheme and has planned to distribute a total of 2.5 lakh kits which will benefit 1.25 lakh pregnant women. The kits will be given once during the second Antenatal (ANC) check-up between 13 to 27 weeks of pregnancy and second time during the third ANC check-up between 28 to 34 weeks of pregnancy. The aim of the kit is to reduce anemia and increase the hemoglobin percentage by providing proteins, vitamins and minerals through nutrition.