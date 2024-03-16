Kavitha’s arrest a political stunt by BJP, BRS, says Congress

March 16, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Saturday dismissed the claims made by BRS MLA and former Minister T. Harish Rao regarding the arrest of BRS MLC K. Kavitha by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Addressing media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, Congress leader Gnana Sunder said Mr. Harish’s comments lacked credibility and he had no moral right to criticise the Congress. He said former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was responsible for the arrest of Ms. Kavitha.

Mr. Sunder pointed out that Mr. Harish, during his tenure as Minister for Irrigation, caused great losses to the State exchequer through the construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

Referring to BJP election campaign, he warned that the BJP might follow antiquated ideologies of Manudhara Shastram if re-elected to power at the Centre.

Congress leader Bhavani Reddy echoed similar sentiments, alleging that Ms. Kavitha’s arrest was orchestrated by the the BJP and the BRS, utilising the ED and other central investigation bodies for political gains ahead of elections.

She slammed BRS MLA and former Minister K.T. Rama Rao for his purported aggressive behaviour towards a woman ED officer during the searches on Kavitha’s residence on Friday. She claimed that KCR’s family was aware of Ms. Kavitha’s arrest and demanded the apprehension of all individuals involved in the Delhi liquor scam.

She asserted that both the BJP and the BRS were engaging in political theatrics in anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as they knew that the Congress would secure a majority of MP seats in the State—14 out of 17 seats.

Outlining the party’s plans, Congress spokesperson Riyaz and promised a surge in employment opportunities, withdrawal of the Agnipath scheme and reinstatement the previous recruitment protocols. He also claimed a 25% increase in job vacancies within group two and three services under the Congress government in the State.