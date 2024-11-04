ADVERTISEMENT

Karaikal region gets two more ‘108’ ambulances

Published - November 04, 2024 06:01 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

Puducherry Minister P.R.N. Thirumurugan inaugurated ‘108’ ambulances on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Puducherry Minister P.R.N. Thirumurugan inaugurated two new Force Trax Cruiser ambulances allocated under the Transport Department’s Road Safety Fund to enhance emergency medical services in the Karaikal region.

Valued at ₹26,65,336, the ambulances have been provided to the Deputy Director of Immunisation Services in Karaikal.

One of the newly inaugurated ambulances will operate from the Deputy Director’s office, extending coverage from Madhakadi to Nandalaru Bridge in the west and Pachur to Karaikal Medu in the east. The second ambulance is stationed at the T.R. Pattinam Primary Health Centre to serve areas from Vanchur to Ammal Chathiram, including T.R. Pattinam and Neravy.

Deputy Director of Immunisation, R. Sivaraja Kumar, highlighted that these additions bring the total number of ‘108’ ambulances in Karaikal to four, specifically serving Karaikal town and T.R. Pattinam.

“With these new ambulances, we can ensure that emergency response times across the district are reduced, allowing patients to be reached within 20-25 minutes,” he said.

The new ambulances address prior demands from the public for more ‘108’ services in the area, ensuring better emergency coverage across Karaikal.

