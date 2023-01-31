Kanti Velugu: 2,09,942 people screened on Tuesday

January 31, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A total of 2,09,942 people were screened on Tuesday for the Kanti Velugu programme across the State, taking the cumulative number to 17,02,723.

Out of the total screenings, 99,398 were men, 1,10,176 women and 53 transgenders. Total 39,564 reading glasses were handed over and another 26,239 people were identified for prescription spectacles, and 1,44,136 people found with no eye related issues during the screening.

Till now, eye screening has been completed in 641 gram panchayats and 258 wards, and is currently in progress at 979 gram panchayats and 531 wards.

A total of 3,80,871 reading glasses have been handed over so far, and 2,62,928 people have been identified for prescription glasses.