ADVERTISEMENT

Kanti Velugu: 1,98,674 screened on Wednesday

February 22, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 1,98,674 people were screened on Wednesday for Kanti Velugu programme across the State, taking the cumulative number to 49,85,551. Out of the total screenings, 92,312 were male, 1,05,853 female and 146 transgender. At the programme, 27,671 reading glasses were given to those in need and 20,978 people were identified for prescription spectacles. There were 1,50,023 people found with no issues during the screening. 

Till now, screening had been completed in 2,895 gram panchayats and 1,075 wards. The screening was currently in progress at 977 gram panchayats and 522 wards. A total of 9,35,512 reading glasses had been given to those in need till now and 6,49,507 people identified for prescription glasses.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US