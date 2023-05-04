Kanti Velugu: 1.31 crore people screened in 67 days

May 04, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A total of 1.31 crore people have been screened in 67 days under the Kanti Velugu programme.

Out of the total number of people examined, 19.64 lakh were given reading glasses, while 15.30 lakh people were identified as needing prescription glasses. The distribution of prescription glasses to those in need has already begun, and 12 lakh people have received them.

The program has been completed in 3006 wards (87%) and 9556 panchayats (74.72%). Minister for Health Harish Rao ordered the officials to ensure that distribution be completed soon in districts where it is below the State average of 95%. The District Medical Officers was directed to organize a special drive for distribution in Hyderabad.