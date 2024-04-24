Sachin Vaali talks about ‘Sathya S/O Harishchandra’, which brings actors Nirup Bhandari and Sai Kumar together on screen after a decade

April 24, 2024 10:19 am | Updated 10:19 am IST

Sathya S/O Harishchandra... My father... My Villain, directed by debutant Sachin Vaali, features Nirup Bhadari and Sai Kumar who set the screen on fire with their stellar performances nearly a decade ago with Rangi Taranga.

The title of the film, Sachin says has nothing to do with the story of king Sathya Harishchandra. “I felt the title was apt for this story as it deals with the aspect of truth and lies. The film revolves around the relationship between a father (Harishchandra) and his son (Sathya) and how their love turns into hate. Their ideologies are different and the story is a constant clash between the world of truth and lies.”

The film’s shooting is complete and is now in the post production stage, says Sachin, who adds “The film is shot extensively in Thirthahalli, Channagiri, Shivamogga and we are headed to Mysuru, Ramanagara and Bengaluru for the second schedule.”

Sachin has written the story. “I developed the screenplay and dialogues with Nirup. He has been supportive of me. Though he is a big name in the industry, he took time off to sit with me, encouraged me and helped write dialogues for the film.”

When Sachin first saw Nirup in Rangi Taranga, he was impressed with his performance. “Later he did a few commercial films and I knew he is an actor who can pull off any look or character on screen with ease. Besides all these factors, he suits the character of Sathya. I also believe he has not portrayed a role like Sathya before on screen. I am thrilled to make this film with him.”

Sai Kumar agreeing to come on board, was an added bonus, Sachin says. “Now we have two powerful actors facing off on screen. The narrative pits them against each other. It is also a huge responsibility for me as a newcomer to have such stars act in my film. They have put faith in my work and story, which gives me the jitters as well! I also am grateful to my producer, who has put his faith in me implicitly.”

Sachin had no connection with the film industry. “I come from an agricultural background from a tiny village in Davangere. I did not know anyone from films. One January morning, in 2018, I decided to come to Bengaluru and make a film. After knocking on many doors, director Chandrashekar Bandiappa (known for films like Aane Pataaki and Rathavara), took me under his wing.”

After working with the veteran director on a couple of films, Sachin says he had the confidence to work with a few other directors. “Finally I felt I could branch out independently. Sathya S/O... is my debut venture as a writer-director.”

Grateful to having worked with the people from the industry, Sachin says he learnt from every one. “Each one has inspired me with the way they think, their process of working and their creativity to become what I am.”

The film features Brinda Acharya, Ankita Amar, Swathi Gurudutt, MK Mata, and Chetan Durga. It is produced by Ankket Sonigara, with Prashant Mulage as the co-producer. Sandeep Valluri is the cinematographer and Sachin Basrur composes the music for the film.

The film according to Sachin is a comedy-action-drama. “I describe it as a family entertainer.”

