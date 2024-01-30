Kandala bank scam accused Bhasurangan’s bail pleas dismissed

January 30, 2024 12:31 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - KOCHI

The bail pleas of N. Bhasurangan and his son J.B. Akhil Jith, the two accused in the Kandala Service Cooperative Bank scam, were dismissed by the special court trying the case on Monday.

The special judge had earlier dismissed the plea of the accused.

The court on Monday allowed the plea of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), which is probing the case, to serve copies of the final complaint to the accused in digital format. It had earlier permitted the plea of the ED to serve digital copies of the complaint to the accused in the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank loan scam case too.

Meanwhile, the court has asked B. Jayakumari, wife of Mr. Bhasurangan, R.B. Aswathy, his daughter, and V.R. Balamurugan, his son-in-law, who also have been arraigned as accused in the case, to personally appear before it on February 5.

The prosecution complaint in the case is that Mr. Bhasurangan, who was president of the Kandala bank, and his family members defrauded the bank of ₹3.22 crore, which was secured by pledging properties. The loan amounts that were sanctioned in the names of Mr. Bhasurangan’s wife, daughter, and son-in-law, were credited to his account. Money was also found credited to the account of Mr. Akhil Jjith, according to the final complaint.

