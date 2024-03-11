ADVERTISEMENT

‘JVV TS Chekumuki’ winners felicitated 

March 11, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Sikta Patnaik felicitating ‘JVV TS Chekumuki’ winners at St Gabriel School in Kazipet on Monday.

District Collector Sikta Patnaik stressed the importance of cultivating a scientific mindset among students.

She was addressing the students at a felicitation programme at St. Gabriel’s School here on Monday.

Students of the school secured the top position in the private school category at the State-level Chekumuki Science Celebrations organised by Jana Vignana Vedika (JVV).

Addressing the gathering, Patnaik lauded JVV for their efforts in dispelling superstitions and fostering an interest in science among students. District Education Officer Abdul Hai congratulated the winning students - B Satvik Reddy, P Naidhruva, and Y Varun - along with their mentor M. Sirisha. Further, the District Collector presented the school with a telescope and microscope as tokens of appreciation, which were received by St. Gabriel’s School principal Anthony.

JVV Chekumuki in-charge, former Professor of NITW, K Laxma Reddy, and several other office bearers from JVV were present.

