Justice D. Krishnakumar to be the next Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court

Following the appointment of Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice R. Mahadevan as a judge of the Supreme Court, the Centre has notified the appointment of Justice D. Krishnakumar, the senior most puisne judge of the High Court, to perform the duties of the Chief Justice.

Born in Dharapuram on May 22, 1963, Justice Krishnakumar had pursued his school studies at the Government Higher Secondary School in his native before joining the Presidency College in Chennai for a bachelor’s in science course and then the Government Madras Law College.

He enrolled with the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in 1987 and joined the office of senior advocate K. Duraiswamy before serving as a Government Advocate in the High Court between 1991 and 1996. He was also a Special Government Pleader between 2001 and 2006.

He got appointed as Special Government Pleader (Education) once again in 2013 and continued in the post until his elevation as a permanent judge of the High Court on April 7, 2016. Apart from being a law officer, he was also a standing counsel for various municipalities and other bodies.