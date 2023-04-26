ADVERTISEMENT

Junior doctors to boycott all duties except emergencies from May 3

April 26, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association on Wednesday announced that the junior doctors from the state will be boycotting all the services except emergencies from May 3 if the issues with regard to their stipend are not addressed by May 2.

A release issued by T-JUDA stated that they had even sent a notice to the office of the Director of Medical Education (DME) on April 11. Despite getting assurances from the government, their pending stipends have not yet been credited.

On April 8, junior doctors across the State held a black badge protest as their demands were not met and they had threatened to hold a strike from April 11 but the government had assured them that their issues will be resolved in 10 to 15 days. Looking at this, the strike was called off.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US