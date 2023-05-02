Junior doctors defer strike after receiving assurance from Minister

May 02, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) have decided to withhold their strike after they met Minister for Health Harish Rao on Tuesday regarding their pending stipend issue.

The junior doctors were informed by the Minister that their file has been processed and is currently at the Chief Minister’s Office waiting for approval. The Minister also gave a positive feedback with regards to the 15% stipend hike for interns, postgraduates and super speciality residents, said president of JUDA Kaushik

JUDA general secretary R. K. Akhil Kumar said that Mr. Harish Rao has always been supportive in various issues. “We have faith in the Telangana government that our issues will be resolved as soon as possible,” he added.

