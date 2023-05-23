ADVERTISEMENT

Joining letters given to 1,061 asst. professors recruited for medical colleges

May 23, 2023 07:57 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

Minister assures newly-recruited assistant professors of complete govt. support in research activities; says 22,263 posts filled in Health department alone in past nine years

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Health T.Harish Rao presenting the appointment letter to one of the 1,061 assistant professors who were recently recruited by the the Directorate of Medical Education, at a programme held at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad on Monday, May 22, 2023.

Appointment letters were handed over on Monday to 1,061 newly-recruited assistant professors under the Directorate of Medical Education.

Minister for Health T.Harish Rao, while speaking at the event held in Shilpakala Vedika, congratulated the Health department for completing the recruitment process in five months, and in a “completely transparent manner”. The Minister acknowledged the vital role of assistant professors in teaching, research, and treatment, and assured them government support in providing necessary facilities for research.

Mr.Harish Rao highlighted the recent appointment of 969 Civil Assistant Surgeons and announced the upcoming online recruitment process for 5,204 staff nurse posts through computer-based tests. Over the past nine years, 22,263 posts have been filled in the health department alone, with an ongoing process to fill another 9,222 posts, expected to conclude within the next two to three months, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Director of Medical Education K.Ramesh Reddy said this was the biggest recruitment drive in the Health department in decades. “There was a very good response from doctors. Many of them showed interest and selected posting locations of their choice. This itself reflects that our young specialist doctors are willing to work in interior areas,” he added.

Joining government service offers opportunities as well as challenges, said Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Sweta Mohanty, even as she advised the newly-recruited doctors to join the State’s efforts to bring down the C-Section rate, which is the highest in the country.

Health Secretary Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi was also present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US