JNUSU alleges attempt to save culprits of sexual harassment  

Students’ body seeks the removal of JNU internal complaints committee presiding officer, alleges complaint by 47 students being ‘diluted’; ICC is following all procedures, says the presiding officer

Published - October 27, 2024 12:55 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) has sought the removal of the university’s internal complaints committee (ICC) presiding officer, alleging an attempt to shield those involved in the sexual harassment of 47 women students during a freshers’ party.

The students had filed a complaint with the university panel on October 23, a day after the alleged incident took place during the party at the convention centre on the campus.

In a letter to Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit on Friday, the JNUSU claimed procedural violations in the investigation into the alleged incident and said the panel was “diluting” the students’ “collective complaint” by treating it as separate “individual” cases.

It alleged that the committee’s presiding officer, Vandana Mishra, asked the complainants to nominate five representatives to present their case before the panel instead of listening to each student.

“This is an effort to break the collective nature of the complaint. The survivors disagree with this because the complaint was filed as a collective, but they were trying to dilute this into five individual cases of harassment,” the JNUSU alleged.

There was no immediate response on the allegations from the university Vice-Chancellor. DCP (South West) Surendra Choudhary did not respond to queries over the issue.

Meanwhile, Ms. Mishra junked the accusations levelled by the student body and told The Hindu, “The ICC is following all procedures.”

‘Student intimidated’

However, the JNUSU claimed the panel members also intimidated one of the complainants on October 24, pressing her into a private deposition.

The student body claimed that the complainant was asked “irrelevant and intimidating questions”. “These questions do not concern the jurisdiction of the ICC and were meant to threaten the survivors and get information from her about the case to weaken our cause,” it said.

The student union said a university employee made a video of the student during the confidential session, compromising her anonymity.

‘Victim being blamed’

“This is a clear case of victim blaming and an attempt to shield the perpetrators,” it alleged, seeking Ms. Mishra’s removal.

The JNUSU also urged the university administration to ensure a fair and transparent investigation into the sexual harassment allegations. It demanded that a student representative from the Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment should be allowed to be present during the proceedings.

