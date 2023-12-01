HamberMenu
JNU to add motto to logo, send both to be patented

December 01, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Executive Council (EC) of the Jawaharlal Nehru University has passed a proposal to include the motto ‘Tamso ma Jyotirgamaye’ to its existing logo and will register both to be patented, said officials on Thursday.

“JNU’s new motto will be unveiled on Monday,” said Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, adding that the words translated to “lead me from darkness to light” and that the proposal was approved on November 24.

The JNU logo, which was previously unregistered, did not have a motto and only contained the acronym “JNU” in English and Hindi.

