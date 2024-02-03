JNU students must neutralise anti-India narratives, says Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

February 03, 2024 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - New Delhi

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday told graduating students of Jawaharlal Nehru University that they must ask probing questions and neutralise “anti-India” narratives peddled by “informed minds” who raise questions on the nation’s democratic values.

“I become sad when I see informed minds tarnishing our image outside the country by raising questions on our democratic values. Some outside elements have become hotbeds of anti-national narratives backed by teachers and students of Indian origin. The youth has to neutralise these anti-national narratives,” Mr. Dhankhar said while addressing the 77th convocation ceremony of JNU in its 55-year history, at which 774 students received their degrees.

Mr. Dhankhar also told graduating students that they were “stepping into the world at a juncture where the country has wholesome governance, affirmative policies and an economy that is globally respected and spinally strong”.

“You now have an enabling system that will allow you to exploit talent and potential, and realise ambitions and dreams,” he said, adding to the graduating students that they were the “foot soldiers that would take India to being a developed nation by 2047”.

The Vice-President said that in the present scenario, no individual is considered above the law, and that power corridors have been “sanitised” of corrupt elements.

“Corruption is no longer rewarded and respect for law is enforced, as you would have seen in the dramatic events that have taken place in the past 48 hours,” Mr. Dhankhar said.

Referring to the consecration ceremony of ‘Ram Lalla’ in Ayodhya on January 22, the Vice-President said that the country was in a celebratory mood as the event had “undone the pain of 500 years”. “

What is significant is that it [the consecration] was fructified with commitment to righteousness, through established procedure of law,” he said.

According to JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Pandit, the university has emerged as a “mainstay of empowerment and upliftment” by creating an inclusive environment that attracts students and faculty from all corners of India. “After the COVID pandemic, the number of students in the university have grown, with female students outnumbering their male counterparts,” she said.

She added that as designated by the New Education Policy, new Master of Arts programmes have been introduced, a revision of syllabus has begun, and several new interdisciplinary courses have been started. No posts have been de-reserved at the university, she said, with 69% of the faculty recruited in the last 19 months belonging to the reserved category.