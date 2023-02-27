J&K property tax amount one-tenth compared to Shimla, Ambala, Dehradun: L-G Manoj Sinha

February 27, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - Srinagar

Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the property tax being imposed in J&K from April this year “is one-tenth of the tax amount being paid in Shimla, Ambala and Dehradun”.

“The property tax in J&K is the least compared with other States,” Mr. Sinha, who inaugurated power infrastructure projects worth ₹192 crore in Srinagar, said.

He said there were around 5,20,000 houses in the cities of J&K. “Of these, 2,06,000 houses are less than 1,000 square feet, which means 40% won’t have to pay any property tax. Around 2,03,680 houses are less than 1,500 square feet and 80% of these households will have to pay less than ₹600 per annum while the rest will have to pay a nominal amount of ₹1,000 (maximum),” the L-G said.

He said of the 1,01,000 shops in Srinagar, Jammu and other municipalities, around 46% of shops (46,000 shops) are less than 100 square feet and they will have to pay up to ₹700 per annum. “Out of these 46,000 shops, 80% will have to pay ₹500-550 per annum or ₹50 per month. 30,000 shops will have to pay taxes below ₹2,000 per annum, which is also one-tenth of the amount being paid in Shimla, Ambala and Dehradun. Also, 76% of shops will be paying a nominal amount in the shape of property tax. No better arrangements can be made than this,” he added.

The clarification comes amid protests from traders, political parties and elected municipalities in Srinagar and Jammu against the move. A traders’ body in Jammu has threatened to call for a strike in case the administration failed to rollback the tax.

Facing public outrage, the L-G said the move was essential “in order to make urban local bodies self-reliant”. “The Housing & Urban Development Department has notified the introduction of property tax in Jammu & Kashmir like other parts of the country. The administration will ensure common people don’t face any inconvenience. Every decision will be made in the interest of the people. Administration and responsible citizens must make others aware of the property tax and how we can contribute in transforming the cities as engines of growth,” Mr. Sinha said.

The revenue generated won’t go to the J&K UT government and will be deposited in the accounts of the corporations and municipalities. It will be utilised for improving public amenities, the Lt. Governor added. Mr. Sinha said it was a collective responsibility to build a J&K which is economically prosperous with ample opportunities for livelihood generation so that people can live and work with dignity and peace.