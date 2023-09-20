HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

J&K L-G inventing surveys to ‘perpetuate his rule’: Omar Abdullah

‘Meet the new king of J&K who is so desperate to remain the uncrowned ruler that he now invents surveys to justify his unwillingness to conduct assembly elections,’ Omar Abdullah said

September 20, 2023 03:30 am | Updated 03:30 am IST - SRINAGAR

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq
File picture of National Conference (NC) leader and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah

File picture of National Conference (NC) leader and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah | Photo Credit: AP

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s has been sharply criticised by political parties for claiming that 80% of people wanted the L-G administration to continue.

“Meet the new king of J&K who is so desperate to remain the uncrowned ruler that he now invents surveys to justify his unwillingness to conduct assembly elections,” former J&K chief minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said. 

He said India was truly the “mother of democracy” and we in J&K her orphan children. “Perhaps this is the logic BJP will start using to stop having elections nationwide - One Nation, No Election,” Mr. Abdullah added.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Firdous Tak also objected. “His highness believes that 80% population of J&K are against assembly polls. What a shame,” Mr. Tak said.

Speaking at a function in Budgam on Monday, L-G Sinha said he asked a media group to do a secret survey on people’s thoughts about elections in J&K. “Eighty percent people will vote for the current dispensation and want no other dispensation. This is ordinary people’s view. Some people are in pain. They can talk senselessly,” L-G Sinha said. 

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Surjeet Singh Slathia said J&K has been transformed by projects undertaken over the past four years, with large scale investments pouring in to infrastructure development.

“Rapid industrialisation and infrastructure upgradation is the preamble for Naya Jammu and Kashmir under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Mr. Slathia said the BJP’s focus has been to usher in a new phase of progress and development with restoration of peace remaining a focal point. 

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.