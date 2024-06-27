Jio raises mobile data tariffs effective July 3

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. announced an increase in tariff on Thursday, marking the first in what is likely to be an industry-wide spike in mobile data prices on the heels of spectrum auctions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The increases range from 16–22%, will kick in on July 3, and will not roll out to users on the company’s JioPhone devices. The tariff increase may well relieve the pressure on Bharti Airtel Ltd.’s tight operations and boost Vodafone Idea Ltd.’s position to seek further funds from investors.

Jio said the increase would “strengthen a sustainable telecom industry,” and added that the firm was offering two apps for messaging and translation for free for one year to all users. The price of the cheapest monthly plan has gone up from ₹155 to ₹189. The firm’s average revenue per user is less than this amount, at ₹181.70 as of Q4 2023–24. Shares of VIL and Airtel both recorded an uptick towards the end of trading on Thursday.

Jio was the lowest spender in the spectrum auctions that concluded on Wednesday, committing only ₹973.63 crore in the Bihar and West Bengal circles. The firm has not yet halted its 5G testing, and will provide the higher-speed internet technology to users for free for the time being, the telco said in a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.