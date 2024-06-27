GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jio raises mobile data tariffs effective July 3

The move is likely to result in industry-wide tariff increases, and increase telcos’ average revenue per user (ARPU)

Published - June 27, 2024 09:35 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Representational photo

Representational photo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. announced an increase in tariff on Thursday, marking the first in what is likely to be an industry-wide spike in mobile data prices on the heels of spectrum auctions.

The increases range from 16–22%, will kick in on July 3, and will not roll out to users on the company’s JioPhone devices. The tariff increase may well relieve the pressure on Bharti Airtel Ltd.’s tight operations and boost Vodafone Idea Ltd.’s position to seek further funds from investors.

Jio said the increase would “strengthen a sustainable telecom industry,” and added that the firm was offering two apps for messaging and translation for free for one year to all users. The price of the cheapest monthly plan has gone up from ₹155 to ₹189. The firm’s average revenue per user is less than this amount, at ₹181.70 as of Q4 2023–24. Shares of VIL and Airtel both recorded an uptick towards the end of trading on Thursday.

Jio was the lowest spender in the spectrum auctions that concluded on Wednesday, committing only ₹973.63 crore in the Bihar and West Bengal circles. The firm has not yet halted its 5G testing, and will provide the higher-speed internet technology to users for free for the time being, the telco said in a release.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.