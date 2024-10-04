Jio Financial Services, BlackRock get SEBI nod for MF house

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has granted in-principle regulatory approval to Jio Financial Services (JFS) and BlackRock to act as co-sponsors to set up a mutual fund house, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

Earlier, in July 2023, BlackRock Financial Management and JFS had announced a joint venture. Both companies will have equal stake in the business, according to BlackRock’s statement last year. “JFS and BlackRock are targeting an initial investment of $150 million each in the joint venture,” BlackRock had said in the statement.

The final approval will be granted upon JFS and BlackRock fulfilling the requirements, JFS said in the regulatory filing.

