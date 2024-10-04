GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jio Financial Services, BlackRock get SEBI nod for MF house

Published - October 04, 2024 10:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has granted in-principle regulatory approval to Jio Financial Services (JFS) and BlackRock to act as co-sponsors to set up a mutual fund house, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

Earlier, in July 2023, BlackRock Financial Management and JFS had announced a joint venture. Both companies will have equal stake in the business, according to BlackRock’s statement last year.  “JFS and BlackRock are targeting an initial investment of $150 million each in the joint venture,” BlackRock had said in the statement.

The final approval will be granted upon JFS and BlackRock fulfilling the requirements, JFS said in the regulatory filing.

Published - October 04, 2024 10:35 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.