Jignesh Shah places next bet on cybersecurity

Jignesh Shah, whose Financial Technologies now known as 63 moons Technologies Ltd., capitalised on providing technology solutions for commodities markets in the 1990s and 2000s, is now pivoting to cybersecurity solutions for individuals and businesses. Mr. Shah announced the move on Wednesday, days after a court accepted the Central Bureau of Investigation’s closure report on the alleged National Spot Exchange Ltd. scam.

63 moons has engaged Yigal Unna, who between 2018 and 2022 headed the Israeli National Cyber Directorate, in an advisory role. Mr. Shah, who has in the past built a fortune for his undertakings by allowing traders to take advantage of millisecond price differences between different exchanges,now says that cybersecurity will be a key focus for his firm.

While Mr. Shah doesn’t hold an official title at 63 moons, company executives made it clear that he was spearheading the firm’s latest initiative. The company’s stock price has lost a quarter of its value since a December peak of ₹657.

The initiative relies on technology from global cybersecurity firms, with an app for individual users screening suspicious messages, webpages and calls. While 63 moons would pursue a “franchisee model” to market the app, Mr. Shah said the company would only be able to disclose financial details of this new push in March.

