Jharkhand Police deny spying on Champai Soren

Former Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Champai Soren on Thursday (August 29, 2024) resigned as an MLA and a Minister in the Jharkhand Cabinet. He held the water resources, higher education, and technical education portfolios.

The former Chief Minister resigned from the JMM on Wednesday (August 28, 2024). Mr. Champai, who represented the Seraikela seat, is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday (August 30, 2024).

Champai Soren says he will join BJP on August 30.mp4 | Video Credit: The Hindu

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar accepted his resignation following which Chief Minister Hemant Soren recommended Ghatshila JMM MLA Ramdas Soren to be inducted into the Cabinet. Mr. Ramdas will take oath on Friday (August 30, 2024).

Mr. Ramdas is the president of the party’s East Singhbhum district unit and the second-most senior leader from the Kolhan region after Mr. Champai. He actively participated in the Jharkhand movement along with JMM patriarch Shibu Soren and Mr. Champai and has a strong influence over the tribal community.

On duty

The Jharkhand Police on Thursday (August 29, 2024) issued a press note stating that the two special branch officials who were questioned by the Delhi Police for allegedly spying on Mr. Champai were on duty. The police denied that the officials were spying.

“Traditionally the team of Special Branch in Delhi and other States has been collecting intelligence on important political, economic and social issues related to Jharkhand. The team of Special Branch also contributes in providing security. Two sub-inspectors of Jharkhand Police in Delhi got caught in a misunderstanding during their duty. Through some mediums, the news is being circulated that a particular person was being monitored. In fact, both were deputed there for security arrangements. All the security agencies were informed about this. After the facts became clear, both the police officers were released. The matter of spying on someone by the team of the Special Branch is wrong,” the statement issued by the Jharkhand Police headquarters media cell read.

“Champai Soren has been a former Chief Minister and has been kept in the high security category. Both the police officers of the Special Branch were discharging their duties there,” it added.

JMM general secretary Vinod Kumar Pandey lashed out at the BJP for spreading lies about the Jharkhand government.

“By telling lies, BJP leaders have ruined the whole country and the party has been exposed now, they should apologise to the country. It has become clear from the statement issued by the Police Headquarters that two SIs of the Special Branch of Jharkhand Police were nabbed in Delhi due to misunderstanding and they were posted for security reasons. They were not spying on any particular person,” he said.

Reacting to the statement of the Jharkhand Police, BJP State spokesperson Pratul Sahdev told The Hindu, ”It is unprecedented in the history of the country that a former Chief Minister was being snooped upon by his own government. Now, when they are caught red-handed, they are trying to do a major cover-up operation. However, the circumstantial evidence points towards the spying angle, following Champai Soren to Kolkata, travelling on the same plane, staying in the same hotel on the same floor, two rooms away from him and taking his pictures. These are scenes not from any James Bond movie but what actually happened and it is a bad state of affairs.”

