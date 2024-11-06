Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Kalpana Soren and wife of Chief Minister Hemant Soren is one of the party’s star campaigners and is not leaving a single stone unturned to ensure the victory of INDIA bloc candidates.

In a very short span of time, Ms. Soren has turned out to be a mature politician and kept the party united at the time when it was required the most, when her husband was behind the bars in an alleged money laundering case. She has addressed over 400 rallies after she made made her debut in politics in May.

As Jharkhand braces for the first phase of polling on November 13, The Hindu caught up with Ms. Soren in Giridih after she returned from Chaibasa by road as her helicopter could not take off due to low visibility. She said people will again support the JMM-led government.

Excerpts:

How has your journey been from homemaker to politician?

It’s been quite an exciting journey, from being a homemaker to a politician. As a homemaker, I had to take care of my husband, my kids, my in-laws and my relatives. The only difference is that after taking care of my family, I am now taking care of the people of Jharkhand. The party has given me a responsibility and I am taking care of that quite well.

You have turned out to be a star campaigner for the JMM this Assembly election.

I have been giving more than 100% and because of that the party has given me more responsibilities and made me a star campaigner. I am not only campaigning for the party but also for the candidates of INDIA bloc.

What do you have to say about Maiya Samman Yojna, which has become a big hit among women and now the BJP has come up with Gogo-Didi Yojna?

The people earlier gave 20 years to the BJP to govern the State but this is for the first time in Jharkhand that the Maiya Samman Yojna has come up and women are getting ₹1000 monthly for their self-respect and for the first time, they can utilise the money for their needs. We have already disbursed to 55 lakh women in three instalments and the fourth would be given during the ongoing Chhath Puja.

From December, we will raise the amount to ₹2500. So, to spread awareness about this scheme, I am on the ground and meeting people. In the meetings, I have been receiving a great response. To counter our scheme, the BJP came up with their own scheme (Gogo-Didi Yojna)... however, they have only promised but we are already giving [the aid.] Why did the BJP not think of any such scheme for the welfare of women during their regime for so many years? The people of Jharkhand have made it a hit because they have accepted it with both arms.

The BJP has termed Hemant Soren’s government as the government of ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ [in reference to a Bollywood movie starring Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukherjee movie in which the actors played the role of a conman and conwoman].

These people do not know how to work; they don’t want the progress of Jharkhand, neither do they have any roadmap. For the first time in the history of Jharkhand, Sir [Hemant Soren] is doing so well, the Mahagathbandhan government is doing great work. The BJP has nothing to show if you compare their government and our government. They do not have much to say about our developmental work, so they use such slogans. Jokes apart, the Bunty Babli movie was a big hit. The people of Jharkhand want Sir to return to power once again.

How difficult it was for you to see your husband Hemant Soren behind the bars?

Being his wife, it was a very low moment for me. Actually Sir [Mr. Soren] has given me the strength and kept telling me during his jail time that I have to look after what I was doing. He told me that people needed me. Being in an adverse condition, I have braced myself and the love and support given by my family members, my kids, my in-laws, my parents and people of the Jharkhand especially inspire me to work hard. I am just trying my level best to give them happiness.

Champai Soren served the JMM for more than 30 years but has now joined the BJP. Do you think his move will damage your party?

Neta ko Karyakarta Banata hai [Party workers make a leader]. If you see me, my existence is because of the people and the cadre working for me. As to who should govern and who should not to govern, the decisions would be taken by the people. There is nothing more to say on this topic.

Top leaders of the BJP, including PM Narendra Modi, have blamed Hemant Soren for influx of Bangladeshi nationals and corruption in Jharkhand.

In a map, can you see Jharkhand sharing its border line or boundary with an international country? I think the BJP is not able to accept their failures. The international border is taken care of by the Central government. I think it is their responsibility if any influx is happening. This is not the responsibility of any State. Corruption charges are baseless.

What do you think about the chance to become the first woman chief minister of Jharkhand?

It’s not about who is going to be the Chief Minister of Jharkhand... we are very much happy under the governance of Sir [Mr. Soren] and the Mahagathbandhan. He has great visions for the people and growth of Jharkhand. He is continuously working for the overall growth of tribals in the State.

Why do you refer to your husband as ‘Sir’?

Being his wife, I have so much of respect for him. He is not my husband; he is my inspiration who has given me strength and power to work for the people. People call him Dada and bhaiya to show their respect. So, I am calling him ‘Sir’ because of the respect and love I have in my heart.

How do you react to the Opposition’s allegation of the JMM, the Congress and the RJD supporting nepotism?

If you check out the list of Jharkhand BJP candidates, you will very well find whose sons, daughters-in-law, brothers and family members are the candidates. If they are pointing fingers at us, they better do self-introspection on this issue.

What would be the priorities of your government if you retain the power?

We will first focus on the JSSC-CGL (Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combine Graduate Level) exam which the BJP could not do in the last 20 years. The jobs we promise will be delivered and whatever we have promised in our manifesto will be executed. We will also ensure that we get our dues of ₹ 1.36 lakh crore from the Centre. Sir wants that money for the betterment of people, for the vision he has for Jharkhand. Our State should look like the best State, that is our only motive. We want Jharkhand to bloom more, groom more and shine more.

Why should people vote for the JMM-led government?

Keeping the present scenario in mind, when everything is costlier, the JMM-led government is footing the electricity bill of 37 lakh people under Bijli Bill Mafi Yojna. We have lessened the burden of people. Apart from that, our government has launched several schemes for the social security and the welfare of the people of Jharkhand.

What do you have to say about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s remark Batoge to Katoge [Divided, will perish]?

The BJP people know very well that they are not coming to power. They are using such slogans because they are afraid and do not want to maintain peace in Jharkhand where people are living happily and unitedly. They don’t want to be happy; they want natural resources. They are greedy people; they have nothing to do with the tribals and people of Jharkhand. They want to divide society on the lines of religion and are spreading hatred and fear among the people. In the 2024 election, the BJP-led NDA will not get more seats. They have also calculated that their numbers would be less. Once again, people will show their confidence in the Hemant Soren government.

What would you have been had you not been a politician?

As an engineer with an MBA in human resources, I might have been working in a multinational company or something like that.