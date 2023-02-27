ISRO confers award of recognition to Apollo Hospitals Hyderabad

February 27, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

ISRO has conferred its prestigious Award of Recognition on the Emergency Medicine Department of Apollo Hospitals Hyderabad in recognition of its long-standing contributions in developing the ‘Health Quest’ patient-safety protocols for emergency departments. The award was presented by ISRO Chairman S. Somanath to head of emergency medicine, Apollo Hospitals, Dr. Imron Subhan at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru.

Health Quest (Health Quality Upgradation Enabled through Space Technology) is a collaborative project of ISRO, Association of Healthcare Providers India (APHI) and Society for Emergency Medicine India (SEMI). These zero-error emergency medicine protocols will serve as Standard Operating Procedures for hospitals across India. Apollo Hospitals Hyderabad has been accredited with providing expert inputs as well as implementing the final patient-safety standards.

Dr. Imron Subhan said ISRO scientists and emergency medicine specialists had had several rounds of brainstorming sessions since 2017 to explore adapting ISRO’s zero-error principles to emergency medicine. “Together, we are able to integrate the best practices from both space technology and healthcare domains to make emergency department care safer and better for our patients,” he said.