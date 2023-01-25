HamberMenu
ISF takes out rally in Kolkata seeking its lone MLA’s release

January 25, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
A policeman firing teargas shells during clashes with ISF members on Saturday.

A policeman firing teargas shells during clashes with ISF members on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian Secular Front (ISF) supporters on Wednesday took out a march in Kolkata demanding the release of the party’s lone MLA, Naushad Siddique, and 16 workers who were arrested in connection with the violence that broke out in the city’s Esplanade area after a rally to mark the party’s foundation day on January 21. The accused have been remanded in police custody till February 1.

Hundreds of ISF supporters and civil society activists marched from Sealdah to Esplanade despite reports of the police not granting permission for the rally. The party founded by Mr. Siddique’s brother, Abbas Siddique, had allied with the Left parties and the Congress in the 2021 Assembly election.

TMC leader dies

In another development, Altaf Sheikh, a Trinamool Congress leader in Murshidabad district who was shot at on Tuesday night, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday evening.

Political rivalry is said to be behind the attack on Sheikh, who was the headmaster of Nowadapara madrasa, as it came hours after his supporters allegedly took control of a local panchayat. Panchayat polls are due in the State this year.

