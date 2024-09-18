ADVERTISEMENT

IRA, SEBI unveil data benchmarking institutions for REITs 

Updated - September 18, 2024 09:49 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Indian REITs Association (IRA) along with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) introduced data benchmarking institutions for Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS) here on Wednesday.

Care Edge Ratings, CAMS and KFintech unveiled their data portals at the event. The portals provide-publicly available data about REITS, the portfolios available and their valuations to prospective investors. “It’s the beginning of a new chapter in the evolution of our financial markets” said Ashwani Bhatia, Whole Time Member at SEBI. He further said that the institutions will “provide a central repository of standardised and comparable data.” 

REITs are investment trusts that invest only in real estate assets. It was introduced in India in 2014, and the first REIT came into being in 2019. There are five registered REITS in India, the latest one being 360 One Real Estate Investment Trust, according to SEBI. Indian REIT market has 2.5 lakh unit holders with around ₹1.4 lakh crore worth Assets Under Management (AUM).  

