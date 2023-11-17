ADVERTISEMENT

IPS officer’s wife, cook lose ₹1.8 lakh to cyber fraud

November 17, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

An IPS officer’s wife and cook were duped of ₹1.80 lakh in an incident of cyber fraud, the police said on Thursday.

According to a senior police officer, the officer’s wife had put up online advertisements for selling furniture and was subsequently contacted by the accused, who posed as a buyer and defrauded ₹1.07 lakh from the woman’s bank account and around ₹80,000 from the cook’s account.

The accused identified himself as Rahul, the owner of a furniture shop in Bengaluru, the police said.

An FIR has been registered against the accused at the New Delhi police station, and a probe is on, officials added.

