IPO fundraise almost doubles to ₹56,340 crore in April-Sept. :Prime Database

Funds raised through initial public offering (IPO) almost doubled to ₹56,340 crore in the period between April and September in FY25, according to data from Prime Database.

Total funds raised through equities more than doubled to ₹1,56,947 crore in the first half of FY25.

“As many as 22 out of the 40 IPOs came in just the two months of August and September. The highest mobilisation was from the Housing Finance sector at ₹9,560 crore or 19% of the issue amount,” according to the statement from Prime Database. Bajaj Housing Finance alone raised than ₹6,560 crore, in what was the largest ever IPO.

The 94% increase in IPO fundraising in the current fiscal ,however came on a lower base in 2022-23 and 2023-24, when the fund raising shrunk for two consecutive fiscals in the reporting period.

Qualified Institutional Placements (QIP) including foreign portfolio investments constituted the largest source of fund raising for the category, constituting about 42% of the total equity fundraising in the first half of the current fiscal.

In its outlook for the rest of the year, Prime Database said that 26 companies proposing to raise ₹72,000 crore are presently holding SEBI approvals and 55 companies execting to raise ₹89,000 crore are awaiting regulatory approval.

“According to Haldea, unless there is a black swan event, it is likely to be a record breaking year for IPOs” said Pranav Haldea, Managing Director of Prime Data Group.